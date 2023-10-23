Top track

Here to Stay

Ian Hooper - Here To Stay Tour

Club Bahnhof Ehrenfeld
Mon, 23 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsKöln
€29.07The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Völlig neue Töne vom Frontmann der Mighty Oaks, die man sich nicht entgehen lassen sollte. Seine Ambition ist es, kredible Pop Musik zu machen-Pop mit Charakter und einer Botschaft. Die Soundscape von "Here To Stay" ist überraschend-rauschend,leise Momente Read more

Goodlive Artists und KUNST!RASEN GmbH

Lineup

Ian Hooper

Venue

Club Bahnhof Ehrenfeld

Bartholomäus-Schink-Straße 65/67, 50825 Köln, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

