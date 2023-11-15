Top track

Ski Aggu - Weißwein & Pappbecher

Ski Aggu - Wahlkampftour 2023

Palladium
Wed, 15 Nov, 6:30 pm
GigsKöln
€36.72

About

Der berühmteste Partyticker aus Berlin-Wilmersdorf, Ski Aggu, geht im Frühjahr 2023 auf „Wahlkampftour“.

Durchzechte Nächte in Berliner Technoclubs, Trinkeskapaden im Kiez, der Konsum von so ziemlich jedem berauschenden Mittel und ständig auf Achse sein m Read more

Präsentiert von Der Bomber der Herzen & Hush Hush

Lineup

Ski Aggu

Venue

Palladium

Schanzenstraße 36, 51063 Köln, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

