Top track

Been Stellar - Kids 1995

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Been Stellar + Cardinals + Nightbus + Slow Fiction

The Joiners, Southampton
Wed, 15 May, 7:30 pm
GigsSouthampton
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Been Stellar - Kids 1995
Got a code?

About

Honeymooner & So Young presents: Who Are You? #5

Featuring Been Stellar + Cardinals, Nightbus! The Joiners, Southampton / 14+

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Honeymooner & So Young Magazine
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Cardinals, Nightbus, Been Stellar and 1 more

Venue

The Joiners, Southampton

141 St Mary Street, Southampton SO14 1NS
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.