DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sweet Tooth, Shashou, Festival Finesser, Zoobstool

The Meadows
Sat, 17 Feb, 11:00 pm
DJNew York
$30.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The definition of rough around the edges Los Angeles native SweetTooth has been decimating his way through the underground scene and more recently the festival circuit. His rowdy mixing style and personality make him a stand out in the the shark tank that...

This is an 19+ event
The Kingsland Presents & Ratchet Ravers Entertainment
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

SweetTooth, Zoobstool

Venue

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.