DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Book Fair Happy Hour w/ Milkweed Editions, Graywolf Press, and Coffee House Press

Icehouse
Wed, 21 Feb, 4:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
Selling fast
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

4PM START // FREE

Mix and mingle with Minneapolis-based independent nonprofit presses: Milkweed Editions, Graywolf Press, and Coffee House Press.

- Shop our collections of poetry, fiction and nonfiction

- Receive a free drink ticket with purchase of...

All ages
Presented by Icehouse.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Icehouse

2528 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404, United States
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.