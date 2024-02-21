DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
4PM START // FREE
Mix and mingle with Minneapolis-based independent nonprofit presses: Milkweed Editions, Graywolf Press, and Coffee House Press.
- Shop our collections of poetry, fiction and nonfiction
- Receive a free drink ticket with purchase of...
