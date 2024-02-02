DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jazz Night + Jam Session

Cascina Nascosta
Fri, 2 Feb, 9:30 pm
GigsMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Jazz Night è l’appuntamento fisso del venerdì sera con la musica jazz in Cascina Nascosta.

La formula è semplice: si comincia alle 21.30 ascoltando il concerto del gruppo invitato per la serata, successivamente avrà inizio la jam session jazz, dove i musi...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Alterazioni Associazione Culturale.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Cascina Nascosta

Viale Emilio Alemagna, 14, 20121 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm

