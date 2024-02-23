DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

And The Beat Goes On (Disco, Funk, Boogie Club)

The Shacklewell Arms
Fri, 23 Feb, 11:00 pm
PartyLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Expect the biggest and baddest disco, funk and boogie bangers all night long, supplied by resident DJ Arnie Wrong. From the well-loved classics to undiscovered gems from all corners of the world.

FREE ENTRY

This is an 18+ event
Presented by LNZRT LTD.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Doors open11:00 pm
200 capacity

