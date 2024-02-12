Top track

Song Showcase hosted by Hannah Telle

Healing Force of the Universe
Mon, 12 Feb, 8:00 pm
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Hannah Telle invites fellow singer/songwriters to the stage at Healing Force of the Universe to share their healing forces. Expect songs from Laura Jean Anderson, Marcus Buser, John Peter German, Hot Wheels, Self-Care, Corbett Canyon, and Hannah Telle....

This is an all ages event
Presented by Healing Force of the Universe.
Hannah Telle, Laura Jean Anderson, John Peter German and 2 more

Healing Force of the Universe

1200 East Walnut Street, Pasadena, California 91106, United States
