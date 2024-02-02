DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dixon

SALA APOLO
Fri, 2 Feb, 11:59 pm
DJBarcelona
€23
About Dixon

Berlin's Dixon is regularly credited with bringing the emotion back into dance music, incorporating soulful vocals and disco cuts into his deep house sets during a time when minimal techno was taking over the '00s. It's a sound the producer has championed

Event information

NITSA: Dixon

This is an 18+ event
Presented by NITSA CLUB.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dixon

Venue

SALA APOLO

Carrer Nou de la Rambla, 113, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open11:59 pm

