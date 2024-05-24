DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

DLD, Los Daniels, Chingazado De Kung Fu

The Brooklyn Monarch
Fri, 24 May, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
$64.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
DLD

Los Daniels

Chingazado De Kung Fu

with local guests

Quemarlo Todo Por Terror

DJ Garrido

This is a 21+ event
Presented by 23 Meadow LLC dba The Monarch New York
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

DLD, Los Daniels

The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

