MOAB&REIBU w/ Etapp Kyle, Piezo, GNMR, Inner Lakes

Main Club - Club 44
Fri, 2 Feb, 11:00 pm
DJMilano
€17.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

We are pleased to announce the collaboration between REIBU and MOAB for a night of pure energy and sound!

On Friday, February 2nd, from 11pm to 8.30am, at Main Club, 2 Rooms with powerful vibes and a new Sound System.

We have the honor to host:

ETAPP KY...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da MOAB & REIBU

Lineup

1
Enrico Vivaldi, Etapp Kyle, GNMR and 1 more

Venue

Main Club - Club 44

Via Carlo Boncompagni, 44, 20139 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

