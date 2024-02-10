DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

House Calls Madison

Robinia Courtyard
Sat, 10 Feb, 10:00 pm
DJMadison
$11.96The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

House Calls returns to Madison w/ selections from JJ Illgen

This is a 21+ event
Presented by House Calls & August Aux
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Robinia Courtyard

829 East Washington Avenue, Madison, Wisconsin 53703, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.