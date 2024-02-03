DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Fanali plays Lou Reed

Germi-Luogo di Contaminazione
Sat, 3 Feb, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€11.50
FANALI plays Lou Reed

Il concerto del trio napoletano è un omaggio alle canzoni dell'iconico cantautore newyorkese nel decennale dalla sua scomparsa: nelle versioni di FANALI assumono un sapore elettronico, ora post-rock, ora dilatato, ora più rarefatto....

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione Ricreativa Culturale Germi.

Germi-Luogo di Contaminazione

Via Cicco Simonetta, 14, 20123 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

