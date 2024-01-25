DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Burn's Night

Sebright Arms
Thu, 25 Jan, 7:30 pm
SocialLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Join us upstairs for a celebration of Scottish poet Robert Burns - we'll have Bucky Bombs, a selection of whiskys and live music from Cèilidh Band Bonnie Blue from 8pm ‘til late..

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Sebright Arms.
Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

