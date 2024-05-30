Top track

Barry Adamson - Something Wicked This Way Comes

Barry Adamson

Brudenell Social Club
Thu, 30 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£27.80

About

Barry Adamson has been creating all of his life.

Brought up in Manchester’s Moss Side, Adamson learnt to play the bass overnight for Magazine, Manchester’s most influential band of that era.

When they disbanded, five albums later in 1981, his singular st...

This is a 14+ event
Brudenell Presents...
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Barry Adamson

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

