#1 Dads

Servant Jazz Quarters
Wed, 13 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£12.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

#1 Dads is the solo project of London-based Australian singer, songwriter, producer and engineer Tom Iansek. Also known as one half of musical duos Big Scary and No Mono, Tom Iansek is at his most stripped back under the #1 Dads moniker. His direct lyricis...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Eat Your Own Ears.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

#1 Dads

Venue

Servant Jazz Quarters

10A Bradbury Street, London N16 8JN
Doors open7:30 pm
100 capacity

