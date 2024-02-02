DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

bed at ten

The Ton of Brix
Fri, 2 Feb, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
£12.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Are you going to bed at ten?

London’s newest queer Friday night hosts it’s inaugural monthly party on Friday 2nd February!

Bed at ten returns to the basics with a focus on presenting pure, timeless house music in a f*cking great venue - all for our quee...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Ton of Brix.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Ton of Brix

414 Coldharbour Lane, Lambeth, London, SW9 8LF, United Kingdom
Doors open10:00 pm

