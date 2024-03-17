Top track

Holding Back

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

PETTYY w/ ROGUE, AQ, Tha Joint

The Sultan Room
Sun, 17 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$19.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Holding Back
Got a code?

About

The Source will be used to showcase Pettyy & ROGUE’s growth within music and the Hip Hop community as a whole. With the help of the band, AQ The GOD & Tha Joint, we want to remind everyone in the audience that lyricism & live music is still alive and well....

This is an 21+ event
Presented by The Sultan Room.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tha Joint, AQ THE G.O.D, Pettyy

Venue

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.