Memo PST 7" Release Party

Scribble
Sat, 17 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$11.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Memo PST is a punk band from Los Angeles California, formed by longtime associates Chris Shaw and Orville Neeley.

The band’s debut 45 “I used to be a Pretty Boy” is recently available via Shaw’s longtime label home In The Red records, and their recent Hig...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Scribble.
Venue

Scribble

5541 York Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90042, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

