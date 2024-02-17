Top track

Mindchatter - Paradise

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mindchatter (DJ Set)

The Spotlight
Sat, 17 Feb, 10:00 pm
PartyLos Angeles
Selling fast
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Mindchatter - Paradise
Got a code?

About Mindchatter

After his debut single, ‘Trippy’, dropped in 2019, Mindchatter quickly gained recognition for his genre-defying sound and unique approach to production. By fusing introspective lyrics with infectious, danceable beats, the New York native curried the favour Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

RSVPing for this event does not guarantee admission.
Dress Code: https://thespotlight.la/dress-code/

For table reservations, please email reservations@thespotlight.la

This is an 21+ event
Presented by The Spotlight LA
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mindchatter

Venue

The Spotlight

1601 North Cahuenga Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90028, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.