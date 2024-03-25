Top track

Used To Love (with Dean Lewis)

Dean Lewis

Bush Hall
Mon, 25 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£67.98The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

General Admission includes the following:

- Show ticket (to an exclusive intimate show where Dean will be performing some unreleased songs)

- An exclusive VIP Tote Bag

- An exclusive poster signed by Dean Lewis

Communion Presents Dean Lewis

14+ event, under 18s accompanied by an adult 18+
Communion Presents
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dean Lewis

Venue

Bush Hall

310 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

