Aoife O’Donovan & Hawktail

American Legion Post 82
Fri, 29 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsNashville
$41.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Aoife O’Donovan and Hawktail join together for a night of joyous music. Hawktail opens the evening with their signature songs and cosmopolitan sound. Aoife O’Donovan will then take the stage with Hawktail as her band, performing songs from the Grammy-award...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Colt Classic Presents.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Aoife O’Donovan, Hawktail

American Legion Post 82

3204 Gallatin Pike, Nashville, Tennessee 37216, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

