DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Brighton five-piece art-rock outfit Youth Sector deliver an agitated, robotic sound “packed with witty barbs and boopy bits” (DORK Magazine), FFO , and . The band’s releases to date have received critical praise from the likes of DIY Magazine, DORK, So You...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.