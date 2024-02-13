DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Fat Tuesday featuring Super Krewe!

The Rabbit Box
Tue, 13 Feb, 6:00 pm
GigsSeattle
$18.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join The Rabbit Box for a special Fat Tuesday treat with Seattle's premiere brass band, Super Krewe!!!

The Super-Krewe is an ensemble of hand-picked musicians from the national and international music scene exploring the rhythmic and melodic realms of poc...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by The Rabbit Box.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Super-Krewe

Venue

The Rabbit Box

94 Pike Street, Seattle, Washington 98101, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

