DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Irene Tu

The Parkway Theater
Fri, 22 Mar, 8:00 pm
ComedyMinneapolis
From $32.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Friday, March 22, 2024

7 pm Doors // 8 pm Show

$35 (+ taxes/fees) Preferred Reserved Seating

$25 (+ taxes/fees) Advance General Admission // $30 (+ taxes/fees) At The Door

18+

Ticket purchases are final and non-refundable

With appearanc...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Parkway Theater.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Parkway Theater

4814 Chicago Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55417, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.