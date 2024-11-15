Top track

MR TOUT LE MONDE - Big City

MR TOUT LE MONDE

Le Trianon
Fri, 15 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€35

About

Tout ce que MR TOUT LE MONDE créé est ouvert à l’interprétation totale. Son premier album ‘HER’ est sorti en 2020 et a été acclamé par la critique des plateformes de streaming, des blogs et des radios. Autodidacte multi- instrumentiste, producteur et auteu...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Artistellar
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Le Trianon

80 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

