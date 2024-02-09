DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

BreatheDeep Carnival at Atlantic

Atlantic Club
Fri, 9 Feb, 11:45 pm
DJBarcelona
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join us for the freshest Carnival celebration in town at Atlantic Club. Great music, great outfits & great vibes guaranteed x

This is an 18+ event
Presented by BreatheDeep.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Atlantic Club

Av. del Tibidabo, 56, 08035 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open11:45 pm

