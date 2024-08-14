Top track

Caloncho & Cuco - Medusa

Caloncho

The Glass House
Wed, 14 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$39.87

About Caloncho

Caloncho es un músico, compositor y cantautor mexicano que disfruta la vida intensamente. Su música amable, su voz relajada y sus canciones atemporales nos acompañan mientras pasa el tiempo en los momentos de la vida. Algo muy característico es su estilo o Read more

Event information

Latin Alt HD3 Presents!

Caloncho is a Mexican musician, composer, and singer-songwriter who enjoys life intensely. His gentle music, his calm voice, and his timeless songs accompany us as he passes the time in the moments of life. His organic style, origi...

This is an All Ages event.
Presented by The Glass House Concert Hall..
$
Lineup

Caloncho

Venue

The Glass House

200 W 2nd St, Pomona, CA 91766, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

