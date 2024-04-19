DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Charlie Mars

Eddie's Attic
Fri, 19 Apr, 9:15 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $32.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Charlie Mars live at Eddie's Attic!

Charlie Mars lives on a gravel paved County Road in the hill country of Yalobusha County, Mississippi. Why? He used to live in a college town with all the college town stuff that musicians like. He fell in love with the...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Charlie Mars

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

