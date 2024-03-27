DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Kaz-Travaganza- 20th bday beatdown

The Kingsland
Wed, 27 Mar, 6:00 pm
GigsNew York
$16.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Redwoods

Red Out

May they rest

Final Girls

Goat Penis

16+ w/ ID

This is an 16+ event
Presented by 23 Meadow LLC dba The Monarch New York.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Redwoods, Final Girls

Venue

The Kingsland

269 Norman Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

