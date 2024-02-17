DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Breathe Carolina

Nebula
Sat, 17 Feb, 11:00 pm
DJNew York
$29.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Breathe Carolina comes to New York February 17th at Nebula.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Project 91.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Breathe Carolina

Venue

Nebula

135 W 41st St, New York, NY 10036, USA
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.