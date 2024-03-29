Top track

Mark Kavuma & The Banger Factory

Ladbroke Hall
Fri, 29 Mar, 6:30 pm
From £15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Mark Kavuma (trumpet), Mussinghi Brian Edwards (tenor saxophone), Theo Erskine (Alto Saxophone), Deschanel Gordon (piano), Jack Garside (bass), Jack Thomas (drums)

Mark Kavuma has established himself as one the most important musicians on the British Jazz

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Ladbroke Hall.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Mark Kavuma

Ladbroke Hall

79 Barlby Road, Kensington and Chelsea, London, W10 6AZ, United Kingdom
Doors open6:30 pm

