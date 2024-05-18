Top track

Questions

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

SNUFF

Downstairs at the Dome
Sat, 18 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£23.46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Questions
Got a code?

About

Born Again Concerts proudly presents

SNUFF

plus support

London mod-punk legends, Snuff, led by Duncan Redmonds, will release their 13th full length album, "Off On The Charabanc" in March 2023. To celebrate Snuff will be performing a selection of cla...

This is a 14+ event. Under 18's must be accompanied by an adult.
Presented by Born Again Concerts.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Snuff

Venue

Downstairs at the Dome

178 Junction Rd, London N19 5QQ
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.