Top track

HAON - NOAH (feat. Jay Park & Hoody)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

HAON: Paris

La Bellevilloise
Thu, 4 Apr, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
From €33.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

HAON - NOAH (feat. Jay Park & Hoody)
Got a code?

About

CULT OF YA présente HAON 'HAONOAH' Europe Tour

  • 17h30 VIP Entry
  • 18h30 Early Entry
  • 19h General Entry
  • 20h Show
Les moins de 14 ans doivent être accompagnés d'un adulte.
Présenté par Cult Of Ya.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DJ SMMT, Haon

Venue

La Bellevilloise

19 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.