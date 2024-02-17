DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Powerpuff Gworls

C'mon Everybody
Sat, 17 Feb, 7:30 pm
PartyNew York
$12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The Powerpuff Gworls

Cast:

Soraya Sis as Blossom

Maliboo as Bubbles

Talia Fortune as Buttercup

Jay Kay as Mojo Jojo

Myster E Mel Kiki as Professor Utonium

The city of Townsville, IS SICKENING. Join our fearless fighters, the Powerpuff Gworls as they...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by C’mon Everybody.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

C'mon Everybody

325 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.