Black Country, New Road DJ set at MOTH Club

MOTH Club
Fri, 29 Mar, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
£8.76The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Black Country, New Road take over the decks at MOTH Club.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by LNZRT LTD.
Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Doors open11:00 pm
320 capacity

