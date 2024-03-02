Top track

The Last Whole Earth Catalog + Lost Lyra + Lifter

The Finsbury
Sat, 2 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Triples Is Best returns to The Finsbury for another night of free entry fun. Joining us for March will be the legendary The Last Whole Earth Catalog, dreampop quartet Lost Lyra and Bristol folkers Lifter.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Triples Is Best.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lifter, Lost Lyra, The Last Whole Earth Catalog

Venue

The Finsbury

336 Green Lanes, London N4 1BY
Doors open8:00 pm
200 capacity

