DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
After a short break XOYO Fridays is back bringing you one of the biggest names in dance music Jax Jones! Known to the world as the man behind some of the biggest records in the past decade, we can't wait to have him shell down the XOYO Birmingham dance flo...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.