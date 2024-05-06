Top track

CD Ghost, Fawning and Night School

Kilowatt
Mon, 6 May, 8:00 pm
GigsSan Francisco
$14.63The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

CD Ghost is a Los Angeles based dream pop duo created by Cody Han and Blake Dimas. They draw inspiration from synth pop, indie electronica, and post-punk - pairing dreamy, hook-laden instrumentals with Han’s bold yet angelic vocal laments. Their latest EPs...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Kilowatt.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

CD Ghost, Fawning, Night School

Venue

Kilowatt

3160 16th Street, San Francisco, California 94103, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

