Channel Orange Room: 1 year anniversary

The Orange Room
Sat, 17 Feb, 7:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £11.04
About

Join us in celebrating The Orange Room's 1 year anniversary! 🍊🎂

Start off the night at the ‘Where art Meets Art Social Club’ for an evening of cosy collaboration (7 - 10pm) Before we party and enjoy in both rooms 1 & 2 (10pm - 3am).

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Orange Room Events.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Orange Room

375 High Street, Newham, London, E15 4QZ, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

