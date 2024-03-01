Top track

Noizu - Summer 91

Noizu and Hyzteria

Egg
Fri, 1 Mar, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £5.50

Noizu - Summer 91
About Noizu

With an ear for groundbreaking sounds and an unrelenting determination to ascend to the top, Noizu has quickly climbed the ranks of house music, cementing himself as a staple in the dance music scene. Since introducing his distinctive sound to the world, t Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Noizu headlines Egg London on Friday 1st March.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by EGG.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Noizu

Venue

Egg

200 York Way, London N7 9AX
Doors open11:00 pm
900 capacity

