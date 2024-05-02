Top track

CVC

Concorde 2
Thu, 2 May, 7:30 pm
GigsBrighton
About

JOY. presents
CVC
+ support

This is a 14+ Event. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult 18+

This is a 14+ Event. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult 18+
Presented by JOY.
Lineup

CVC

Venue

Concorde 2

Madeira Shelter Hall, Madeira Dr, Brighton BN2 1EN
Doors open7:30 pm
600 capacity

