TC & The Groove Family

The Jazz Cafe
Fri, 7 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About TC & The Groove Family

A 10-piece collective, Leeds-based TC & The Groove Family bridge global cultures with their music, including Afrobeat, old-school hip-hop, and traditional jazz and samba. Crafting a sound made for summer, the group plays saxophone, bongos, electric guitars Read more

Event information

“10-piece afro fusion group TC & The Groove Family take to the road to celebrate the release of new music this summer.

With sounds reflecting a diverse palette of genres and grooves spanning afrobeat, broken beat, jungle, jazz and grime, the group celebra...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

