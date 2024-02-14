Top track

(Səx)Toys' Stories-Game night San Valentino Milano

SALONE 14 @ Yellowsquare
Wed, 14 Feb, 9:00 pm
SocialMilano
€6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Che fai a San Valentino?♥

Per rispondere a questa domanda abbiamo organizzato un evento specialissimo in collaborazione con MySecretCase.

Da gustare da soli, in coppia o, perché no, in gruppo.

La ricetta è la seguente:

🎲 n.XXX di giochi piccanti, quiz...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Yellowsquare Milano Lattuada srl.

Venue

SALONE 14 @ Yellowsquare

Via Serviliano Lattuada, 14, 20135 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

