Kassi Valazza, Chris Acker

The Coast
Sun, 21 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsFort Collins
$21.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
There is a cult-like fascination growing around Kassi Valazza following the self-release of her 2019 debut album Dear Dead Days and her surprise 2022 EP Highway Sounds. She is seated squarely at the vanguard of new American songwriters strengthening and br...

U18 Requires Parent & Guardian
Presented by Aggie Theatre
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Kassi Valazza

The Coast

254 Linden St, Fort Collins, CO 80524, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

