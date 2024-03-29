DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Snow strippers is a duo made up of members Tatiana Schwaninger and Graham Perez. They met in Florida in 2018 and began making music together towards the end of 2021, forming the band Snow Strippers. Graham had been producing music for years, while Tati had...
