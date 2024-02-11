Top track

LeTrainiump - Think.

LeTrainiump w/ Riarosa and LVVRS

Siberia
Sun, 11 Feb, 8:30 pm
GigsNew Orleans
$14.89The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

From the swamps of south Louisiana, LeTrainiump is a New Orleans based Pop/R&B band. LeTrainiump's sound is a unique mix of smooth R&B vocal hooks, layers of 80s synthesizers, deep funk drum and bass grooves, all wrapped in a 90s aesthetic. If the music so...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Siberia.
Lineup

LeTrainiump, LVVRS

Venue

Siberia

2227 Saint Claude Avenue, New Orleans, Louisiana 70117, United States
Doors open8:30 pm

