Shabazz Palaces + Guest

Petit Bain
Sat, 27 Apr, 7:00 pm
Paris
€24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sous le nom de Shabazz Palaces se cache Ishmael Butler (aka Palaceer Lazaro) et Tendai ‘Baba’ Maraire, un duo américain basé à Seattle, 1ère signature Hip Hop du label indie-rock par excellence Sub Pop.

Shabazz Palaces a signé avec Black Up en 2011, une o...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Petit Bain.
Lineup

Shabazz Palaces

Venue

Petit Bain

7 Port de la Gare, 75013 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

