DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Memphis Cult - Mac'n'Cheese & Urban Culture Night

Galileo
Fri, 26 Jan, 6:00 pm
DJMilano
Selling fast
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Una serata al ritmo dei suoni di Memphis tra le mura d Galileo, Venerdì 26 Gennaio, per celebrare il culto e la storia di un movimento musicale unico, per un all night long di urban vibes.

A condire il tutto uno speciale item a menù: l'unico, iconico ed i...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Galileo

Venue

Galileo

Via Nino Bixio 10, 20129 Milano città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.