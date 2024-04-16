Top track

Beharie - Do I Ever Cross Your Mind?

Beharie

Privatclub
Tue, 16 Apr, 8:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€20.20

About

Wie eine warme Umarmung - so fühlt es sich an, wenn man in das musikalische Universum von Beharie eintaucht. Beharie ist tief verwurzelt im Indie-Soul und vermittelt eine Rohheit, die es wagt, sowohl verletzlich als auch selbstbewusst zu sein. Diese Kombin...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Puschen.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Privatclub

Skalitzer Str. 85-86, 10997 Berlin, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

